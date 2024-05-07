‘I cannot leave the film industry...’: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut on working in Bollywood

Mandi, May 7
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy in her election campaign said that she is not going to leave the film industry.
In an interview with ANI, she said, "I cannot leave the industry right now as many of my films are pending."
The BJP has fielded Kangana from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in the Lok Sabha elections. The decision of Kangana Ranaut to contest from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a region with historical political significance, adds a layer of intrigue to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mandi, known as a stronghold of the Congress party, presents a formidable challenge for Ranaut as she steps into the political arena.
The upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh, scheduled for June 1, will not only witness the electoral battle for four Lok Sabha seats but also entail the contest for six Assembly seats that fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to maintain its dominance in the region, eyes victory once again after securing all four LS seats in 2019.
The anticipation surrounding the election results will culminate in the counting process slated for June 4.
The Mandi constituency, in particular, holds symbolic significance, being considered a bastion of the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family. The seat, currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's wife, witnessed a bye-election in 2021 following the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.
