IAF copter rescues 5 from Bara Bhangal

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 9

The district administration today successfully rescued four members of a team of Animal Husbandry Department and a seriously injured labourer who were trapped in Bara Bhangal, one of the remotest villages of the state located in Kangra. They were rescued with IAF helicopter. All those who were rescued were admitted to the Tanda hospital.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal said that the team of the Animal Husbandry Department of Kangra district, which went to Bara Bhangal for the treatment of cattle, informed the district administration about health problems they were facing. The team was also informed that a person engaged in repairing a bridge over a local rivulet was seriously injured after falling into a ditch.

The government contacted the IAF and two Air Force helicopters left for Bara Bhangal this morning from the Gaggal airport. All were safely rescued and taken to Tanda medical college, Jindal said.

A veterinary team had gone to Bara Bhangal for the treatment of lumpy virus disease in animals. On receiving information about the outbreak of lumpy virus disease in cattle in Bara Bhangal on August 1, the district administration sent a team consisting of Dr Sachin Sood, a veterinary doctor, pharmacists Vinay Kumar and Kuldeep Kumar and assistant Madan Kumar through Chamba district. The team reached Bara Bhangal on August 4.

The animals were tested in Bara Bhangal and treatment was provided. On the evening of August 7, the team of the Animal Husbandry Department informed the district administration about their deteriorating health and the government decided to take the help of the IAF to rescue them. Hukam Singh (48), a resident of Bara Bhangal, had suffered serious injuries after he slipped and fell from a temporary wooden bridge in the village that he was constructing.

