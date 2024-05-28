IAF helicopters deliver EVMs, VVPAT machines to Kaza for Spiti subdivision

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 27

In a remarkable logistical operation, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines were airlifted to the remote Kaza in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today for the Mandi Lok Sabha General Election and Lahaul and Spiti Assembly by-elections. The delivery was made possible with the help of Indian Air Force helicopters.

Officials load the machines on a truck to transport them to a safe location. Tribune Photo

Kaza Assistant Election Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Jain said as per the directives of the Election Commission the EVMs and VVPAT machines were transported securely to the designated strongrooms at Kaza from a nearby helipad. The operation took place today morning, with the machines landing at the helipad amid stringent security measures at 7.35 am.

Highlighting the challenging geographical terrain of the Spiti subdivision, Jain further elaborated that a total of 40 EVMs and VVPAT machines had been allocated for polling across 29 polling stations in the subdivision. Given the difficult topography, 11 additional EVMs and VVPAT machines were also deployed under the supervision of Nodal Officer Harsh Amrender Negi to ensure smooth polling.

Following the conclusion of polling on June 1, these machines will be airlifted back to the district headquarters at Keylong to a designated strongroom using secure Indian Air Force helicopters for counting, which is scheduled to take place on June 4.

