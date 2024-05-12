IAF rescues two NRI women tourists from Sirmaur forest

Ambika Sharma
Solan, May 11
The Indian Air Force rescued two NRI women tourists, who were trekking to Churdhar but lost their way, from the thick forest at Teesri village in Sirmaur this morning.
The women, both US citizens, were rescued with the help of a Cheetah helicopter at 6.30 am. They had embarked on the trek on Friday but got stuck in the thick forest. One of them, who had sustained a spinal injury, failed to negotiate the tough climb.
The Nohradhar police received information about them at 4 pm last evening, following which they initiated efforts to rescue the women. A team of the state disaster response force reached Teesri village at 5 am to aid in the rescue operation. It was accompanied by two local guides.
Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said information about two NRI women tourists being stuck in Teesri forests was received last evening. The administration coordinated with the Home Ministry, Air Force and the Ministry of External Affairs as well as the National Disaster Response Force for their safe rescue, the DC added.
“Arrangements were made to airlift them on Saturday morning after holding a discussion with the Air Force at 11 pm last night. Another chopper was kept on standby at Nohradhar where a helipad was prepared,” the DC said.
The women were traced about 10 km beyond the base camp by a team of officials led by SDM Sangrah, DSP Mukesh Sharma and doctors.
Dr Shalini Negi provided medical aid to the duo after examining them.
The women were identified as Richa Abhay Sonawane, (44) and and Sonia Rattan (46), who had undergone a spinal surgery after sustaining an injury.
The administration has warned the tourists not to venture on the track without informing officials. The tourists have been asked to stick to the main track for their safety.
Located at a height of more than 11,000 feet, the Churdhar peak can be reached after negotiating tough terrain, on which tourists often lose their way.
Churdhar peak
- Located at a height of more than 11,000 feet, the Churdhar peak can be reached after negotiating tough terrain, on which tourists often lose their way.
- The administration has warned the tourists not to venture on the track without informing officials. The tourists have been asked to stick to the main track for their safety.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...