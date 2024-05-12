IAF rescues two NRI women tourists from Sirmaur forest

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 11

The Indian Air Force rescued two NRI women tourists, who were trekking to Churdhar but lost their way, from the thick forest at Teesri village in Sirmaur this morning.

The women, both US citizens, were rescued with the help of a Cheetah helicopter at 6.30 am. They had embarked on the trek on Friday but got stuck in the thick forest. One of them, who had sustained a spinal injury, failed to negotiate the tough climb.

The Nohradhar police received information about them at 4 pm last evening, following which they initiated efforts to rescue the women. A team of the state disaster response force reached Teesri village at 5 am to aid in the rescue operation. It was accompanied by two local guides.

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said information about two NRI women tourists being stuck in Teesri forests was received last evening. The administration coordinated with the Home Ministry, Air Force and the Ministry of External Affairs as well as the National Disaster Response Force for their safe rescue, the DC added.

“Arrangements were made to airlift them on Saturday morning after holding a discussion with the Air Force at 11 pm last night. Another chopper was kept on standby at Nohradhar where a helipad was prepared,” the DC said.

The women were traced about 10 km beyond the base camp by a team of officials led by SDM Sangrah, DSP Mukesh Sharma and doctors.

Dr Shalini Negi provided medical aid to the duo after examining them.

The women were identified as Richa Abhay Sonawane, (44) and and Sonia Rattan (46), who had undergone a spinal surgery after sustaining an injury.

The administration has warned the tourists not to venture on the track without informing officials. The tourists have been asked to stick to the main track for their safety.

Located at a height of more than 11,000 feet, the Churdhar peak can be reached after negotiating tough terrain, on which tourists often lose their way.

