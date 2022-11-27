IAS officers take part in seven-day trekking camp

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 26

Thirty-five administrative officers, including 12 women, from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, are participating in a seven-day trekking event, which is being organised at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, under the “Himalaya Trek” programme from November 24 to 30.

ABVIMAS director Avinash Negi said these officers were being taken to local trekking routes around Manali to acquaint them with inhospitable conditions encountered in high-altitude locations. He said training in knot tying, wall climbing and trekking would be provided by expert instructors.