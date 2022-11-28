Ibex rescued in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 27

An ibex was found injured at Tandi village in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday. Locals spotted the injured wild animal, who had severe injuries on its legs. The residents immediately informed veterinary doctors and officials of the Forest Department to rescue the injured animal.

Keylong Divisional Forest Officer Dinesh Sharma told The Tribune that the injured ibex was rescued by the department. He said it seemed like that the Ibex had fallen from the hill side and gotten injured.

It was given medical treatment and kept under observation. As soon as the

ibex recovers from the injury, the department would release it in the forest area, Sharma added.