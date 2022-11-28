Ibex rescued in Lahaul-Spiti

Mandi, November 27
An ibex was found injured at Tandi village in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday. Locals spotted the injured wild animal, who had severe injuries on its legs. The residents immediately informed veterinary doctors and officials of the Forest Department to rescue the injured animal.
Keylong Divisional Forest Officer Dinesh Sharma told The Tribune that the injured ibex was rescued by the department. He said it seemed like that the Ibex had fallen from the hill side and gotten injured.
It was given medical treatment and kept under observation. As soon as the
ibex recovers from the injury, the department would release it in the forest area, Sharma added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms
A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...
No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt
'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...
Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'
2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...