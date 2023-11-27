ICAR official visits KVK, reviews rehab work

Palampur, November 26
ICAR Deputy Director General Dr US Gautam, visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kullu today. He reviewed the progress of rehabilitation work undertaken after destruction of KVK farm due to flashfloods in August. He expressed his satisfaction over one acre of area being restored after the rehabilitation work.
During interaction with KVK staff, the Dy Director General assured full support to KVK from the ICAR. He promised grant-in-aid to the tune of Rs 50 lakh for reclamation and rehabilitation of KVK land. He asked the staff to prepare a comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of KVK in a phased manner. He reviewed the progress of various projects and visited villages adopted under NICRA and the MGMG programmes.
KVK Programme Coordinator Dr Chander Kanta Vats apprised the Dy DG about various KVK activities.
Later, Dr Gautam chaired a Kisan ‘goshthi’ on natural farming. He said KVK had done an excellent work in farmer outreach and recollected his initial career at KVK, Kullu. He asked KVK to prepare a road map for development of marketing strategies to increase the outreach of small-scale farmers towards big markets.
