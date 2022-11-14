Ice skating likely to begin in Shimla from December first week

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 13

Skating is likely to start at the famous Shimla Ice Skating Club in the first week of December. Besides an early start compared to the last year — skating started on December 16 last year — the club is expecting to have the full rink at their disposal this time around. Last year, a major portion of the rink could not be used for skating due to the construction work of an elevator at one end of the rink.

Last year, we managed just 52 sessions. In the conducive weather conditions, we are able to hold over 80 sessions. If the weather stays good, we will try and hold many more sessions this season. Pankaj Prabhakar, secy, Ice skating club

“We are expecting an early start this year on the entire rink. The High Court has ordered that the construction machinery be removed from the rink by November 28. We have already started the maintenance and levelling of the rink for skating,” said Pankaj Prabhakar, organising secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club.

Banking on an early start, the club is also hoping to conduct more sessions. “Last year, we managed just 52 sessions. In the conducive weather conditions, we are able to hold over 80 sessions. If the weather stays good, we will try and hold many more sessions this season,” said Prabhakar.

Meanwhile, the club is hoping that the project to turn the rink into an all-weather facility will get the much-needed thrust once the new government is sworn in.

“The DPR and other formalities for turning the rink into an all-weather facility are ready. The Smart City Mission has released the money to Tourism Department. Once the new government takes over, the project would hopefully kick off,” said Prabhakar.

The Smart City Mission has sanctioned Rs 21 crore for making the skating rink, established over 100 years back in 1920, an all-weather facility. The rink at the moment is functional for just two months and the window is shrinking further due to the gradual rise in temperatures. “The all-weather rink will be functional throughout the year. Not only the local skaters will benefit from it but also the tourism here will get a massive fillip,” said Prabhakar.

