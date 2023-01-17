Identify areas prone to quakes, subsidence: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 16

In the wake of subsidence of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the departments concerned to identify areas prone to earthquakes, particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur districts They have also been directed to prepare a detailed report on landslides and sinking zones in the state.

Develop advance warning system Sukhu directed officials to develop an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve disaster management response capacity

Directions also issued for mapping of glaciers through new and advanced technology

Officials told to enhance support being provided to the state electricity board through the State Disaster Response Fund

Sukhu, while presiding over a high-level disaster management meeting here, directed the officials to identify black spots leading to fatal road accidents in the state.

He stressed the need to adopt measures to strengthen the response system, besides preparedness at the institutional and individual level. He examined damage caused and loss to life and property due to various disasters in the past few years.

Sukhu also issued directions for mapping of glaciers through a new and advanced technology. He also directed the officials to enhance support being provided to the state electricity board through the State Disaster Response Fund. He also asked the officials to make arrangements for snakebite cases and prioritise areas prone to such incidents.

The Chief Minister was apprised about sinking zones and landslide-prone areas in the state and preparedness measures taken from time to time to overcome such incidents.

Principal Secretary Onkar Sharma apprised the Chief Minister of earthquake-prone areas and the state disaster management plan. A presentation was given focusing on reasons behind the subsidence of Joshimath and also the relief and rehabilitation operations being carried out by the Uttarakhand Government.