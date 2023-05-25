Identify sites for solar power projects in rural areas: CM

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that under the green Budget presented by the state government this year, 2 MW solar power projects would be set up in two panchayats in all Assembly constituencies, including 15 segments in Kangra district.

Sukhu, while presiding over meetings of officials of various department here, directed them to select sites for setting up solar power projects at the earliest. The government had set a target of producing 500 MW of solar power this year. Besides, the government had approved the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Yojana to provide 40 per cent subsidy for setting up 250 KW to 2 MW solar power projects, he added.

He directed departments concerned to make people aware of the welfare schemes of the state government so that they could avail of their benefits. Sukhu said that funds, which were earmarked for various works but could not be utilised well in time, may be returned to the Deputy Commissioners or diverted for other works on the recommendation of local MLAs.

The Chief Minister said that daily wages paid under MCNREGA was raised by Rs 28 in the Budget. He added, “The government has made a provision of providing a financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to widows and single women for house construction. A target has been set to benefit 7,000 women under this scheme and also provide them with electricity and water connections. Around 6,000 orphans have been adopted as children of the state and the government is providing them with a financial help to build houses along with bearing the entire cost of their education.”

Sukhu said that the government would soon launch the Him Unnati Yojana, under which cow milk would be purchased at the rate of Rs 80 per litre and buffalo milk for Rs 100 per litre.

He said, “The government has made a provision in the Budget for providing a pension of Rs 1,500 per month to 2.31 lakh women above the age of 18 years under the Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Nidhi Yojana in the first phase. All eligible women of the state will be covered under the scheme in a phased manner.”

The Chief Minister said that 20,000 meritorious girl students were being provided a subsidy of Rs 25,000 to buy e-scooty. “The state has amended the Land Ceiling Act and now like sons, daughters will also be counted as a separate unit. So far, only sons were counted as a separate unit in the family and daughters were deprived of their rights,” he added.