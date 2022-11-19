If elected, Congress will implement Virbhadra Singh model: Vikramaditya Singh

ANI

Shimla, November 18

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, today said that if voted to power, the party would work on taking his father’s development model forward in the state.

EVMs tampered with: MLA There have been two or three instances of EVM tampering during the elections. In the first instance in Rampur, an EVM was being transported in a private car, which is against the SOPs of the ECI. We welcome the inquiry ordered by the ECI into the matter. Vikramaditya Singh, Congress MLA

Vikramaditya, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “We had held a lot of discussions on polling for the Assembly elections on November 12 and the trend seems to be in our favour. There will be more clarity on the outcome when the votes are counted on December 8. We have full faith in voters and are confident that the Congress will form government in Himachal Pradesh.”

He claimed that there was strong anti-incumbency against the BJP in the state. He alleged that the outgoing government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur did not work on the ground.

Vikramaditya reiterated the Congress’ 10 guarantees and said, “I want to assure the people of the state that we will fulfill our 10 guarantees made in our manifesto. We will implement the old pension scheme. Under the OPS, pension to government employees is paid on the basis of their last drawn salaries. The government will also provide a monthly grant of Rs 1,500 each to women aged between 18 and 60 years, as well as a package of Rs 680 crore to the youth.”