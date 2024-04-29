‘If livestock is healthy, society is healthy, too’

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 28

Sirmaur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) LR Verma, while presiding over the World Veterinary Day event organised by the Animal Husbandry Department in Nahan yesterday, said the services of veterinarians were very useful for the health and welfare of livestock, and human health and the environment. If livestock is healthy, humans and society will also be healthy, he said.

This year, the theme of World Veterinary Day was “Veterinarians are essential health workers”, he noted, adding that World Veterinary Day was celebrated every year on the last Saturday of April.

This day was necessary to honour the complete dedication and hard work of veterinarians, he said.

He added that the purpose of celebrating this day was also to spread awareness in society about two things — taking care of animals’ health and preventing animal cruelty.

He said many animals were still victims to cruelty and the day inspired all to have compassion towards animals and protect them.

On this occasion, Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director (Sirmaur) Dr Naveen Singh welcomed and honoured the chief guest.

During the programme, retired Deputy Director Dr Neeru Shabnam shed light on the history of the Committee for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) established in Sirmaur district.

Dr Ankit Sharma, Dr Naresh Pundir, Dr Mansi Sharma and Dr Ritika Gupta informed the gathering about animal-related diseases, departmental activities and departmental schemes. Assistant Director Dr Sandeep Sharma, Assistant Director (Project) Dr Vijendra Singh Nanda, Dr Pramod Gupta and Dr Ashok Sakhuja were among those present at the event.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Nahan #Sirmaur