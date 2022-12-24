If no bookings, vehicles can't enter Shimla city

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 23

Vehicles of tourists not having confirmed hotel bookings for the Christmas and New Year celebrations will not be allowed to enter Shimla city. Tourists will have to park their vehicles near the Tutikandi bypass. They will then be ferried to the city in a shuttle service to be operated by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). Tourist buses and other heavy vehicles will also not be allowed to enter the city.

Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi took the decision at a meeting held here today to review traffic and other preparations in the wake of the expected tourist rush in coming days. “The HRTC will use its tempo travellers and Innova taxis to carry tourists to the city from the Tutikandi bypass and back. This service will be available till 11.30 pm,” he said.

Negi said, “A large number of tourists visit the city at this time of the year, leading to traffic jams. To avoid traffic snarls, the decision to start a HRTC shuttle service for tourists was taken.” He added that only tourists with confirmed hotel bookings would be allowed to travel to the city with their vehicles. He added that 106 additional personnel had been deputed in various police stations for better management of crowd and traffic.

