 If Opposition’s JPC demand is put in the bin, sadly Bills will be passed in the din: Congress : The Tribune India

If Opposition’s JPC demand is put in the bin, sadly Bills will be passed in the din: Congress

Says Budget Session may well turn out to be a washout for first-time ever

If Opposition’s JPC demand is put in the bin, sadly Bills will be passed in the din: Congress

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament that began on March 13 has mostly seen disruptions caused by the Opposition and the treasury benches. Sanasd TV/PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, April 1

The Congress on Saturday accused the Central Government of making no efforts to bring about a compromise with the Opposition to help end the deadlock in Parliament.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that no middle path has been found in Parliament yet, and added the Budget Session may well turn out to be a washout for the first-time ever.

He also took a swipe at the government over the passage of key Bills and the budget without any discussion in Parliament amid disruptions. “If the JPC demand is in the bin, the Bills will be passed in the din, sadly,” he said.

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament that began on March 13 has mostly seen disruptions caused by the Opposition and the treasury benches. The Budget Session is set to end on April 6.

While the opposition unitedly has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani issue, the treasury benches are demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “democracy under threat” remarks made in the United Kingdom and for seeking foreign intervention, which they allege are an insult to India and its institutions.

Ramesh said the government got the Finance Bill passed amid a din in the Lok Sabha and the same was returned by the Rajya Sabha in a similar situation.

He claimed that more such Bills may be passed in the coming days.

“If the JPC demand is in the bin, the Bills will be passed in the din, sadly. The demand is for the JPC in the Adani issue. All 19 Opposition parties stand united on the JPC demand on the Adani issue and this will continue on Monday,” he said.

He claimed that the government pushed the Competition Act Amendment Bill and the Finance Bill amid a din.

“There is no middle path that has been found, there has been no communication between the government and the opposition parties. Absolutely none. There has been one attempt made by the Speaker and one attempt made by the (Rajya Sabha) chairman, but no attempt is made by the ruling party to work out a compromise,” he also said.

Ramesh noted that the Rajya Sabha chairman during his meeting with the opposition parties did not give any formula for a compromise and only told them to be less rigid.

“The question of an apology by Rahul Gandhi is an academic issue because they got him disqualified,” Ramesh quipped, junking the ruling party’s demand for an apology from the Congress leader.

Ramesh said the government’s move to send key bills to select committees instead of standing committees is “absolutely identical” to its earlier decision to term some bills as money bills which do not require the assent of Rajya Sabha, where the BJP did not enjoy a majority then.

“The Modi government didn’t send the data protection bill to the Standing Committee on IT in the Lok Sabha, because that was headed by my colleague Shashi Tharoor. They set up a Select Committee. They did not send the Biodiversity Amendment Bill to the Standing Committee, which is headed by me. They send it to a Select Committee headed by Sanjay Jaiswal, who is a BJP MP...

“Now the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill should have come before the Standing Committee on Forest, which I head. It has gone to a Select Committee. We don’t know who the chairman (of select committee) is, that they will appoint, I am sure, in the next couple of days,” Ramesh said.

“This is just like the Money Bill argument. By the way, my money bill plea is still pending in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Ramesh said a number of challenges to government decisions are awaiting adjudication in the Supreme Court.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Intercepted, Amritpal’s aide hid at Tanuli dera 2 km away

2
Diaspora

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

3
Punjab

Democracy under threat: Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from jail

4
Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Sparks fly at Cong meeting

6
Nation

'Supari' given, attempts to malign me inside & outside country, says PM Modi

7
Entertainment

Watch: Salman poses with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana

8
Comment

The science of a hit series

9
Nation

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India after misgivings on Doklam border issue

10
Nation

India-China border now stable, situation of 'emergency control' over: Chinese diplomat

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi likely to move court against conviction on Monday

Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police

Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss

The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...


Cities

View All

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Blight affects tomato crop on 350 acres

Amritsar MC forms teams to speed up work

Minor, woman gang-raped in Ajnala, no arrest so far

Amritsar MC sends Rs 452-cr budget to Dept of Local Bodies

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

2 nabbed for robbing Zirakpur resident at roadside of Rs 1.2 lakh, other valuables

Tricity ill-equipped to fight high-rise blaze

One machine for Panchkula dist

Staff crunch plagues Mohali

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

Body found hanging by Damoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur registers 11 Covid cases in 2 days

BJP leader Ch Swarana Ram no more

Poster row: After BJP’s complaint, FIR filed

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Trio booked for robbing transport firm manager in Ludhiana

Intoxicants, mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body poll in few months, says minister

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Minorities in India prosperous & safe, says commission chairman

‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC