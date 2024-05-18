‘If PM Modi can contest from Varanasi, why can’t I from Kangra?’: Anand Sharma

Former Union minister and senior leader Anand Sharma is contesting as a Congress candidate from Kangra parliamentary constituency. Fighting first direct election after 1982, Anand Sharma is a busy man trying to reach out to the electorate of Kangra and Chamba district addressing small and big election meetings with the help of Congress MLAs and leaders in their respective constituencies. In an interview with Lalit Mohan, while on election campaign, Anand Sharma dwelled on various issues pertaining to his election campaign. Excerpts:

You are being labelled as an outsider by BJP leaders in Kangra parliamentary constituency, how do you plan to counter it?

It is bankruptcy on the part of BJP leaders if they are terming me as an outsider. I belong to Shimla, capital of the state. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being from Gujarat, can contest the elections from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Hema Malini can contest as a BJP candidate from Mathura, how can I be an outsider from Kangra parliamentary constituency. Those are drawing redlines within the state would be punished by the people of Himachal in the forthcoming elections.

I am telling the people of the region about the work I have done for the area. As a member of the Rajya Sabha from the state, there was hardly any constituency in Kangra and Chamba districts that did not get grant from my MPLAD fund. Besides, as the Union Minister for Textiles, I sanctioned the National Institute of Fashion Technology for Kangra town.

You are contesting the first direct election after 1982, how are you feeling contesting a direct poll after such a long time?

I am enjoying the elections as people are welcoming me. Though I have not contested a direct election, I have always been associated with every election. There was no election rally of Congress in the state in Assembly or parliamentary in which I have not participated. I could not contest a direct election as my home constituency, Shimla, has been reserved since long. Now the party asked me to contest from Kangra parliamentary constituency and I have happily accepted the offer. I am grateful to the party for choosing me to contest from Himachal and Kangra parliamentary constituency.

How are you trying to connect with the people of Kangra and Chamba districts?

I am telling the people of the region about the work I have done for the area. As member of Rajya Sabha from state, there was hardly any constituency in Kangra and Chamba districts that did not get grant from my MPLAD funds. Besides, as a Union Minister for Textiles, I sanctioned National Institute of Fashion Technology for Kangra town. As Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, I sanctioned an industrial area in Kandrori of Kangra and region office of the Tea Board of India. It was during the UPA government at the Centre that Central University Himachal Pradesh was sanctioned for Kangra. Besides, people of Kangra and Chamba districts are realising that owing to my experience of working at various important positions in government I would be more suited for representing the area as compared to a BJP candidate.

Given the fact that the BJP won the Kangra parliamentary election in 2019 with a record margin of 4.77 lakh votes, wouldn’t it be a Herculean task for Congress to bridge that gap?

There was Pulwama attack impact on electorate during 2019 parliamentary polls. However, there were winds of change in the 2024 elections. People are fed up with the BJP government at the Centre. I can feel it when I address the election rallies across the Kangra parliamentary constituency. Besides, the people of Himachal also elected the Congress government in 2022 Assembly polls defying the propaganda of BJP. I am expecting similar results in parliamentary polls.

The BJP in Himachal is heavily relying on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win all four seats, how do you plan to counter it?

I am countering the BJP propaganda by presenting facts before the people. Indian GDP grew at fastest pace during the UPA government. Indian GDP grew 4 times in the 10-year rule of the UPA government from 2004 to 2014. It grew from 480 billion dollars to 2 trillion dollars. It was fastest growth ever in economic history of any country. However, in the last 10 years of the present BJP-led NDA government it has not even doubled. During the last 10-year rule of the BJP government employment rate in the country has reached at its highest level in the country. Besides, the BJP has done disservice to youth of Kangra and Chamba district for whom serving in the Army was a passion. Many families from the area have been serving in Army for generations. However, the BJP by launching the Agniveer scheme has snatched employment avenue from the youth of area. Congress has vowed to scrap Agniveer scheme, if voted to power.

What is your vision for Kangra parliamentary constituency?

My aim would be to create more institutions of health and education in Kangra and Chamba districts. Besides, I would think of way to promote eco and adventure tourism in the constituency so that more avenues of employment are created for the youth of area near their homes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Congress #Kangra