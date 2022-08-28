IGMC faculty seeks policy on deputation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 27

The State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers, IGMC, has urged the state government to frame a policy for deputation of faculty members to other medical colleges.

The faculty from the IGMC, Shimla, and medical college, Tanda, is posted on deputation to medical colleges at Chamba, Nahan, Hamirpur and Mandi to ease shortage there ahead of the National Medical Commission’s inspections.

“The faculty should be sent on a rotational basis instead of sending same individuals repeatedly. Besides, the government should frequently recruit faculty in new medical colleges through direct recruitment or promotions to fill vacant posts,” said office-bearers.