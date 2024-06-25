IGMC medical camp to aid Spiti villagers

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 24

Under the leadership of Assistant Prof Dr Vipin from the Surgery Department of IGMC, Shimla, a medical camp was inaugurated yesterday at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tabo, Spiti. The initiative aimed to provide essential healthcare services, including ultrasonography, lab tests and general check-ups in the remote area.

The medical camp, organised by HIMCOSTE under the supervision of Dr Vipin, comprised a team of eight doctors. Besides PHC Tabo, the camp will also extend its services to Losar, Hansa, Kibber and various other villages in the region in the next three days. This outreach effort is designed to reach communities that often face challenges in accessing healthcare due to geographical remoteness and limited medical facilities.

According to Kaza Block Medical Officer Dr Tenzin Norbu, the medical team is conducting a survey on the causes of gall bladder stones and Helicobacter Pylori infection, which causes stomach infection.

Dr Vipin emphasised the significance of such camps in bridging healthcare gaps in rural areas. “Our goal is to ensure that basic medical services reach those who need them the most. By conducting this camp, we hope to address immediate health concerns and promote overall well-being in these communities,” he said during the inauguration.

Local residents expressed gratitude for the initiative, highlighting the difficulties they face in seeking medical attention. “Having a medical camp in our village is a great relief. It saves us the trouble of travelling long distances for medical consultations,” said a villager.

The medical camp is expected to continue its operations over the coming next three days, offering consultations and medical treatments. This initiative not only underscores the commitment of healthcare professionals to community welfare, but also reflects a collaborative effort between the IGMC and local authorities to improve healthcare accessibility in remote Himalayan regions.

For further information and updates on the medical camp, residents are encouraged to contact the local authorities in Spiti.

