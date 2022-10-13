IGMC Shimla doctors complain of delay in lab reports

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 12

Nearly four months after Krsnaa Diagnostics took over the laboratory testing facility from SRL at Shimla’s major hospitals, patients and doctors continue to complain about its services, mainly concerning delay in receiving reports.

“I had to wait for four days to get the report of my blood tests. These were all just routine tests. The private labs give these in two to four hours,” said LR Thakur, a senior citizen from Rampur. “I had to stay in Shimla for three days as I had to wait for my reports. My wife was accompanying me and we endured a lot of inconvenience due to this. I even brought the matter to the notice of Secretary Health,” said Thakur.

Doctors, too, aren’t happy with the lab’s services. “There are complaints about delayed reports on the CM portal. The lab needs to make its services more prompt,” said a doctor from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla.

A Krsnaa Diagnostics representative, requesting anonymity, admitted that initially the reports got delayed as they had to send the samples to Mohali for testing. “Now, we have set up a lab at IGMC and are handing out the reports on time. People are facing issues anymore,” the representative said.

Doctors, meanwhile, say while the reporting of routine blood tests have improved somewhat, reports of many tests continue to be delayed.

“The reports of tests like thyroid and those related to gynaecology still come after three-four days. The delay in reports cause a lot of problems to women coming form far off areas of the state,” said a doctor from Kamla Nehru Hospital, the state hospital for mother and child.

Doctors and patients at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDUH) are also having trouble with the services of Krsnaa Diagnostics. A Krsnaa representative said that they would shortly set up a lab at DDUH to ensure timely reports to the patients.

#Shimla