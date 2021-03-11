IGNOU VC gets IIAS director's charge

Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), has assumed the additional charge of the post of Director, Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS). Prof Rao has been largely responsible for bringing about the paradigm shift from open and distance learning to hybrid learning.

Teachers to boycott exam duties

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Association (HPUTA) has decided to observe May 24-25 as non-teaching days and boycott examination duties. The decision was taken in a meeting on Monday. The association has been protesting for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission UGC Scale, which is due since 2016.

Re-registration for BA/MA courses

The re-registration process for next year/semester in various Bachelors/Masters degree programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for July 2022 session has been started. The last date for submission of online re-registration form is June 30. Students, who have already been registered under the annual system for the July 2021 session and under semester-based system for the January 2022 session, are eligible for re-registration. The link for online re-registration is available on www.ignou.ac.in.