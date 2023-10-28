IIIT launches ‘Una Talks’

Una, October 27
The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) launched ‘Una Talks’here today, in which heads of top corporate houses will interact with students on the campus to guide, mentor, motivate and advise them on the latest developments in the fields of engineering and global trends in the multi-national companies.
Chairman of the Board of Governors of the institute, Ravi Sharma, told mediapersons that such interaction sessions would be organised once every fortnight and that the inaugural session was organised today on the campus where Sunil Goyal, India Head and Deputy CEO, and Rajeev Singh, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Sopra Steria, a France-based IT company, interacted with the students.
