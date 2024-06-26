IIIT-Una, European firm ink research pact

Our Correspondent

Una, June 25

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sopra Steria India (SSI) to collaborate on academic and research initiatives.

According to a press release issued here today by IIIT Director Manish Gaur, Sopra Steria is a European consulting, digital services and software development company with 56,000 consultants. It operates in 30 countries and had a reported revenue of 5.8 billion Euros in 2023.

The partnership aims to enhance technical education, and provide better learning opportunities and experiences for students and faculty at IIIT-Una, the press release added.

Gaur said key activities under the collaboration would be pursuing joint technical and research projects, establishing a centre of excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Computing to foster advanced learning and research, conducting training programmes to enhance skills and knowledge of students and faculty, and providing internship and job opportunities to students.

The director said the collaboration would give the institute’s students and faculty opportunities to work on cutting-edge projects and gain industry-relevant experience.

