IIIT-Una granted healthcare patent

Our Correspondent

Una, May 22

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, was granted a patent for a system called UNIHISID in collaboration with Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar Engineering College, Chennai. According to a press release by IIIT director Manish Gaur, UNIHISID automates the unification of different immunisation systems, improving data quality. He said the high quality data provided by the system would help understand medical history, and support informed policy making.

