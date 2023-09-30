IIIT-Una Institute Day on October 3

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 29

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, will host its 2nd Institute Day on October 3. The ceremony has been scheduled at the newly constructed Open Air Theatre of the institute’s permanent campus at Saloh.

Ravi Sharma, chairperson of the Board of Governor of IIIT-Una, said luminaries from diverse streams of industry and society, besides representatives of technical, scientific and industry sectors from across the country had been invited to the event.

He said that the second Institute Day would also mark the culmination of the annual athletics, technical and cultural events that were being organised on the campus. Awards would be given to students who excel in their respective fields. The IIIT-Una is not the only one of the youngest IIITs but also the fastest growing institute, he added.

