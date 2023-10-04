IIIT-Una observes 2nd Institution Day

Our Correspondent

UNA, OCTOBER 3

The Indian institute of Information Technology, Una, today observed its 2nd Institute Day on its campus located at Saloh village of Haroli Assembly segment. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who was the chief guest, expressed the need to formulate a road map for excellence in all fields of activity for the students and faculty so that the institute rises to the top position among all IIITs in the country.

Chairman of the IIIT Board of Governors Ravi Sharma administered an oath to the students and faculty towards making sincere efforts to ensure that the institution achieved the status of an institution of excellence in coming years.

Abhishek Jain, Secretary of the State Information Technology Department, called upon the institute management to provide the facility for placement for the outgoing students.

