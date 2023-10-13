IIIT-Una offers career counselling

Our Correspondent

Una, October 12

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, has initiated a campaign to enhance engagement with the local populace through community projects. Ravi Sharma, chairperson of the Board of Governors, today said that the entire IIIT Una community was coming forward to guide and counsel the local school students of Una district regarding careers in science and technology.

In a press release, Ravi Sharma said school students were invited to the IIIT campus for motivation, inspiration and guidance sessions. They were informed about the syllabus and the learning process for taking examinations like the JEE for engineering admission, emerging technologies and innovation in the IT Industry. He said the premier institutions like the IIIT needed to open up to the local community as part of personal social responsibility, besides fostering a spirit of collaboration and mutual growth.

Ravi Sharma said the IIIT Una was formulating a road map towards being one of the best institutes of national importance in the country. He said this institute was one of the youngest among IIITs, and has already proved its mettle by achieving 100 per cent placement.

