IIIT-Una shines in sports meet

Una: The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Una on Friday felicitated students who had participated in an inter-IIIT sports meet held at IIIT-Allahabad from March 9 to 12. With 14 medals, the team of IIIT-Una bagged the overall fifth position. A total of 22 IIIT teams participated In the meet. Students of IIIT-Una bagged medals in 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5000m race. The team won a silver medal in basketball. In the power lifting event, the men’s team won gold, while the women’s team bagged the bronze medal. Students of IIIT-Una won gold in the 4 by 400m men’s relay race, and silver in the 4 by 100m relay race.
