IIIT-Una soars high at NIT Hackathon

Hamirpur, March 11

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una team emerged as the overall winner of the student Hackathon that concluded at National Institute of Technology (NIT) here today. The three-day Hackathon was organised by NIT, and over 350 students from across the country took part in the event.

Other winning teams of the Hackathon included the Celestial Innovators team in the Best All-Girls Hack category and the all-freshman team Hack’O’Holics secured the tag of the ‘Best-Beginner Hack’. The second position was clinched by the team Heisenberg while the third position went to the team ECHO, both from the NIT here.

The judges of the Hackathon were Tushar Bhatnagar, Vinayak Rawat, Altaf Ansari, Avishrant Sharma, Prakhar Tripathi, Priya Pahwa and Harshita Jain.

NIT Registrar Archana Santosh Nanoty, Dean of Student Welfare Ashok Kumar, Dean of Faculty Welfare Anoop Kumar, HoD of Electronics and Communication Engineering Department Ashwini Rana and Sandeep Kumar Singh, in-charge of the organising society, awarded the prizes to the winners.

Archana Santosh Nanoty said the hackathon was an excellent initiative of the ECE department as this encouraged students to explore new advancements in their fields. She said such initiatives helped in building environment for advanced research and growth of technology.

