IIIT-Una to introduce 2 courses

Una, May 1

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Una, is all set to introduce two new Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) courses in Computer Science and Engineering streams with specialisations in data science and cyber security, respectively.

According to the Director’s press release the decision was taken at a meeting of the institute’s Senate on April 30. He said each of the two new courses will have 30 seats in an academic session.

Professor Manish Gaur said data science was critical for industries seeking rational decision-making and strategic planning and the course would offer specialisation in business administration. Besides, he said the cyber security course would help students specialise in digital forensics and block chain management to meet the growing demand for secure technical infrastructure. He said the institute would also enter into MoUs with various national and international-level institutions such as IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Delhi, besides other reputed institutions, working in the industry.

The release also said that the Senate had approved an increase in the number of seats for the three existing B Tech courses in Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology and Electronics and Computer Engineering. This would take the available seats from 66 to 75, each, to meet the growing demand for courses at IIIT-Una. It further stated that the new courses and seat expansions aligned with the national and state objectives, besides local aspirations, for technological advancement and innovation.

