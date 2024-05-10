IIIT Una to run course for faculty

Una, May 9
The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, has received the approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for running a postgraduate certificate programme in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). IIIT-Una Director Manish Gaur said the programme is funded by the AICTE and is a part of the quality improvement programme, aimed to equip the faculty members with necessary skills. The Director said the programme is open to faculty members from AICTE-approved institutions, having at least five years of experience. The first batch of the 24-week course will start from June 25, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members
To minimise disruptions, Air India is operating flights on 2...
Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea
The Bench had on May 7 hinted at Kejriwal’s release on inter...
Nijjar killing case: India says Canada has not shared any specific evidence or information yet
The MEA spokesperson says many of India's extradition reques...
Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule
Grand Old Party seeks time to meet Governor Bandaru Dattatre...
9 killed after explosion at fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi
Seven rooms stocked with firecrackers were completely gutted...