IIIT Una to run course for faculty

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, has received the approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for running a postgraduate certificate programme in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). IIIT-Una Director Manish Gaur said the programme is funded by the AICTE and is a part of the quality improvement programme, aimed to equip the faculty members with necessary skills. The Director said the programme is open to faculty members from AICTE-approved institutions, having at least five years of experience. The first batch of the 24-week course will start from June 25, he said.

