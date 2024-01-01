IIIT-Una to run skill development centre from Haroli village: Deputy CM

Our Correspondent

Una, December 31

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said the Indian institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, would run the Skill Development Centre in Palkwah village of Haroli Assembly segment. In a press release issued here, he said the centre, which was built during the previous Congress regime in the state, had remained unused during the five-year term of the BJP.

Different types of training modules will be used at the Skill Development Centre and youth from all over the state will be benefitted. He said the trainings would aim at providing self-employment opportunities to the youth. He added that the Haroli Assembly segment received a new identity after the IIIT was established with the efforts of the previous Congress government.

Agnihotri said Haroli segment has the state’s only professional educational institution, HIMCAPES’ College of Nursing and Law, being run in the cooperative mode at Badheda village. He said the institute runs law and nursing courses and the alumni from the institute have made the state proud.

Agnihotri said work on the Rs 52-crore bridge over Swan River between Pandoga in Haroli segment and Tiuri in Kutlehar segment would be initiated soon, adding that formalities for award of work would be completed shortly. He said work on the second phase of the Beet area irrigation scheme to irrigate high altitude villages of Haroli Segment would also be launched soon, adding that a sum of Rs 70 crore would be spent on it.

Agnihotri said 10 important road junctions on Haroli segment will be modernised. The road connecting Panjawar and Pandoga villages is also being strengthened at a cost of Rs 13 crore. He said the state government has been cracking down on drug peddlers and large quantities of drugs are being seized and the accused persons are being arrested.

