IIM-Sirmaur concludes HR retreat

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, recently concluded a successful three-day Management Development Programme (MDP) titled ‘HR Retreat: Navigating the Emerging Trends’. This enriching event took place at the Takshashila Sustainable Livelihood & Community Development Centre, in Rishikesh from May 16 to 18.

Hosted by THDC India Limited, the programme was a significant initiative aimed at bringing together the human resources (HR) fraternity from various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Among the notable PSUs in attendance were THDC India Ltd, SJVNL, UJVNL, NHPC, Rattle HPCL, Power Grid Corporation of India, REC Limited, and NEEPCO.

The inauguration ceremony featured esteemed dignitaries, including former Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN Limited Geet Kapur. The HR retreat was meticulously designed to arm HR professionals and management executives with advanced strategies and insights necessary for thriving in today’s rapidly changing business environment. The programme delved into contemporary trends, innovations, and best practices within human resources. Critical topics discussed included building high-performance teams, contemporary leadership styles, essential leadership attributes for 2024, change management, effective utilisation of HR metrics and dashboards, and the integration of block chain technology in HR practices.

