IIM-Sirmaur launches EMBA programmes

Solan, April 18
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, has launched two distinctive Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programmes on April 13.
The programmes, namely EMBA in collaboration with TimesPro and EMBA DTA (Digital Transformation and Analytics) offered by IIM-Sirmaur mark a significant leap forward in executive education, blending industry expertise with academic excellence.
The orientation of both the programmes, held on April 13, registered a conglomerate of faculty members, industry leaders, and prospective students to commemorate the momentous occasion. Through engaging discussions and interactive sessions, attendees gained invaluable insights into the distinctive features and transformative potential of the EMBA programmes.
Each programme is tailored to address the evolving needs of business leaders in today’s dynamic marketplace. “This successful launch underscores our commitment to providing top-tier executive education and fostering impactful collaborations with industry leaders,” stated an IIM spokesperson.
The EMBA programme, offered in collaboration with TimesPro, combines the academic rigor of IIM-Sirmaur with the industry insights of TimesPro, providing participants with a comprehensive learning experience enriched by real-world perspectives. On the other hand, the EMBA DTA programme, developed and delivered by the institute focuses on equipping leaders with the specialised skills required to navigate digital transformation and leverage analytics for strategic decision-making.
“Our faculty members and support staff have spared no effort in ensuring the programmes deliver exceptional value and high-quality education,” added the spokesperson.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
Pakistan suicide blast hits vehicle carrying foreigners, kills at least 2, reports Geo News
The suicide bomber and two militants were killed in retaliat...