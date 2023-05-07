IIM-Sirmaur ties up with foreign varsities

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 6

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, recently launched two new executive MBA programmes (General Management and Digital Transformation and Analytics) designed in collaboration with the University of Bordeaux and the University of Paris, France.

Aimed at empowering working professionals with requisite knowledge and skills to succeed in the rapidly changing work environment, these programmes will accelerate their careers and enhance their leadership abilities.

The two-year programmes are tailored to suit the needs of working professionals. Regular classes will be held online and the students will be invited to the campus for personal contact programmes (PCPs) at periodic intervals.

Among the PCPs, one will be held at a partnering university in France. Upon the successful completion of two years, the students will get an executive MBA degree.

All those who completed their first year, but were unable to complete the second year would be given a postgraduate diploma, said an institute official.

Speaking at the launch of new courses, Dr Prafulla Agnihotri, Director, IIM-Sirmaur, said, “As we venture into the world of executive education, we will strive to empower professionals with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in the rapidly evolving business landscape. We believe that our collaboration with these universities is a significant step towards offering a truly global and transformative learning experience to the participants.”