IIM-Sirmaur ties up with UK-based tourism body

Solan, December 26

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, has partnered with the International Tourism Studies Association (ITSA), a charitable tourism association based in the United Kingdom.

“The ITSA holds a unique place among international associations of tourism scholars and practitioners. It is the only formal tourism association that encourages interaction and cooperation among its members in developing and developed countries. The ITSA has representations in the UK, USA, Indonesia, Canada, Ireland, China, South America, East Africa, South Africa, Oceania as well as Western, Central and Eastern Europe and now India”, an IIM press release read.

The ITSA is a network of more than a thousand members in over 60 countries catering to international academic communities. The collaboration would offer students access to the ITSA’s research and resources, alongside the opportunity to learn from international faculty.

