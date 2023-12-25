IIM starts course that combines global mgmt practices with Indian values

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 24

With an aim to help students manage work and life, the IIM-Sirmaur has launched a new course — Managing Life and Business: Perspectives of a Chief Finance Officer.

Along with providing a global outlook on corporate governance systems, the course aims at sensitising students on leading a happier and stress-free life for better decision-making

It weaves lessons from ancient practices (yoga, meditation, and Sudarshan Kriya) and texts (Rigveda, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Patanjali Yoga Sutra and Kautilya’s Arthshastra) for modern-day managers and entrepreneurs.

The course is further aimed at imbibing life skills that a modern-day manager needs at his workplace. It offers students well-rounded education, combining the best global management practices with the wisdom and values deeply rooted in Indian culture.

At the end of the course, several students have reported an improvement in mental and emotional wellbeing, improvement

of their focus, clarity of thoughts and ability to manage stress effectively.

While some students found tranquility amidst the fast-paced MBA coursework, some felt it helped in clarity of thought and decision-making abilities.

At the same time, some also hoped to integrate the teachings from the course into their life and carry the learnings throughout their life. Prof P Sanjay, along with Prof Sana Maidullah, are researching the benefits of the practices and techniques taught in class.

