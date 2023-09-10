IIT Director draws flak over 'cruelty to animals' remarks

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 9

Director of the IIT-Mandi Laxmidhar Behera is facing criticism for his recent remarks that cruelty to animals was the cause of landslides and cloudbursts across the state.

He had said, “Diet has a symbiotic relationship with environment degradation. Himachal will witness a significant downfall, if innocent animals are butchered. To become a good human being, you must say no to meat.”

As soon as his video went viral on the social media, civil society organisations started criticising him.

Geologists and IIT-Roorki alumni R Sreedhar said, “The statement made by Dr Behera linking the current monsoon disaster and forecasting worse future for the state because of people’s meat-eating habit is highly deplorable and we strongly condemn his unscientific promulgation.”

Himalaya Niti Abhiyan coordinator Guman Singh said, “Such a statement by Dr Behera is a cause for concern because the premier institution has been assigned the task of undertaking a scientific analysis of the causes of the current disaster and provide appropriate solutions for the same.”

“We demand that Dr Behera should unconditionally apologise for his inappropriate comments. If such an apology is not tendered, we appeal that the government should consider allotting the study to another appropriate institution,” he said.

The Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti has also criticised Dr Behera for his statement.

