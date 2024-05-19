IIT-M researchers develop eco-friendly composite material

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 18

Researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, have produced biodegradable natural fibre-containing composites tailored for various applications, particularly in Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding.

According to the researchers, composite materials (blending two or more substances) have been utilised since the ancient times. Clay and straw, among other materials, were historically combined to create composite bricks for construction.

“One area where composites are increasingly used is Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding. The proliferation of electronic devices in recent years has led to a new form of pollution known as electromagnetic interference. Such interferences can affect the functions of electronic

systems across industries. EMI shielding materials are essential to protect electronic devices and systems from EMI interference,” a researcher said. A team of IIT-Mandi and VTTT, Finland, researchers, led by Associate Professor Himanshu Pathak and Associate Professor Sunny Zafar, IIT-Mandi research scholar Aditya Pratap Singh, VTT Technical Research Centre (Finland) research scientist Siddharth Suman have initiated a mission to develop a composite material. The material aims to provide robust EMI shielding while adhering to eco-friendly principles. The team has developed a distinctive mixture comprising kenaf fiber (known as Deccan Hemp/Ambari in local vernacular) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE).

HDPE, a commonly utilised recyclable plastic, adds to the composite’s eco-friendly characteristics.

The researchers incorporated carbon nanotubes (CNTs) to confer electrical conductivity to their composite. A blend of 16 per cent kenaf fibre and 5 per cent CNTs was found to exhibit superior EMI shielding, surpassing 30 dB, and exceptional mechanical strength.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi