IIT-Mandi asst professor gets Satish Dhawan award at IISc

Mandi, March 31
Dr Mrityunjay Doddamani, a faculty member of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, has received the Prof Satish Dhawan State Award for Young Engineers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.
Doddamani is an Associate Professor at the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering in the IIT-Mandi. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the award in the presence of Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao and Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Karnataka.
A spokesperson of the IIT-Mandi said, “The Prof Satish Dhawan award includes a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, memento and citation. It is given to engineers, who are aged below 50 years and have made outstanding contributions in the field of engineering sciences.”
Doddamani said, “I feel humbled and grateful to receive the award in the presence of Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao.”
“We are happy to be able to share our research findings in the manufacturing domain in a small way. I thank all my mentors, collaborators, students and colleagues, along with all the funding agencies that have generously supported us in our research activities,” he added.
