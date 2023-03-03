IIT-Mandi celebrates 14th foundation day

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 2

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, celebrated its 14th foundation day on Wednesday. Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), was the chief guest while Venkatadri KR, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Chemicals, was the guest of honour.

Faculty members, other staff, students and several distinguished guests attended the event. Prof Prem Vrat, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT-Mandi, presided over the event.

Dr Garima Agrawal of the School of Chemical Sciences and Dr Sunny Zafar of the School of Mechanical and Material Engineering received this year’s Young Achievers Award. Meanwhile, the Young Faculty Fellow 2023 was conferred on Dr Hitesh Shrimali, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering; Dr Atul Dhar, School of Engineering; Dr Amit Jaiswal, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering; Dr Nitu Kumari, School of Basic Sciences; and Dr Shyamasree Dasgupta, School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Dr Garima Agrawal has also been awarded the NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award while Dr Baskar Bakthavachalu, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, has been selected as the new member to join the EMBO Global Investigator Network.

The AICTE Chairman said, “The IIT-Mandi is doing a laudable job in building a culture of research and innovation. We are in the era of innovations like ChatGPT, where artificial intelligence (AI) is taking over the technological world. In order to be a ‘Vishwa Guru’ in technical education, we need to further improve the quality of education in our institutions.”

IIT-Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera said, “In the past year, IIT-Mandi took several initiatives to remain at the cutting-edge of research.”