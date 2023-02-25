IIT-Mandi develops AI algorithm for landslide forecast

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 24

Researchers of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, have developed a new algorithm using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that may improve the accuracy of forecast for natural hazards like landslides.

Can predict other disasters too The researchers say the algorithm can tackle the challenge of data imbalance for landslide susceptibility mapping (LSM)

The LSM indicates the likelihood of a landslide occurring in a specific area based on causative factors like geology, historical data, etc.

It can be applied to other phenomena like floods, avalanches, extreme weather events, rock glaciers and permafrost too

Dr Dericks Praise Shukla, Associate Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Dr Sharad Kumar Gupta, former research scholar at

the IIT-Mandi, who is currently working at Tel Aviv University (Israel), have developed the algorithm.

The researchers say, “Landslides are a frequent natural hazard in mountainous areas around the world, causing significant loss of life and property. To estimate and eventually mitigate these risks, it is essential to identify areas that are susceptible to landslides.”

They add that the algorithm can tackle the challenge of data imbalance for landslide susceptibility mapping (LSM). The LSM indicates the likelihood of a landslide occurring in a specific area based on causative factors such as slope, elevation, geology, soil type, distance from faults, rivers and historical data.

“The use of artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly vital for the prediction of natural disasters. The AI and ML can help researchers to potentially predict extreme events, create hazard maps, detect events in real-time, provide situational awareness and support decision-making,” they say.

Dr Shukla says, “This study can be applied to other phenomena like floods, avalanches, extreme weather events, rock glaciers and permafrost as well.”