IIT-Mandi develops AI algorithm for landslide forecast

Mandi, February 24
Researchers of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, have developed a new algorithm using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that may improve the accuracy of forecast for natural hazards like landslides.
Can predict other disasters too
- The researchers say the algorithm can tackle the challenge of data imbalance for landslide susceptibility mapping (LSM)
- The LSM indicates the likelihood of a landslide occurring in a specific area based on causative factors like geology, historical data, etc.
- It can be applied to other phenomena like floods, avalanches, extreme weather events, rock glaciers and permafrost too
Dr Dericks Praise Shukla, Associate Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Dr Sharad Kumar Gupta, former research scholar at
the IIT-Mandi, who is currently working at Tel Aviv University (Israel), have developed the algorithm.
The researchers say, “Landslides are a frequent natural hazard in mountainous areas around the world, causing significant loss of life and property. To estimate and eventually mitigate these risks, it is essential to identify areas that are susceptible to landslides.”
They add that the algorithm can tackle the challenge of data imbalance for landslide susceptibility mapping (LSM). The LSM indicates the likelihood of a landslide occurring in a specific area based on causative factors such as slope, elevation, geology, soil type, distance from faults, rivers and historical data.
“The use of artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly vital for the prediction of natural disasters. The AI and ML can help researchers to potentially predict extreme events, create hazard maps, detect events in real-time, provide situational awareness and support decision-making,” they say.
Dr Shukla says, “This study can be applied to other phenomena like floods, avalanches, extreme weather events, rock glaciers and permafrost as well.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...