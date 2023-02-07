IIT-Mandi develops tech to make Army equipment invisible to radar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 6

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have created an artificial structure/material that can make stealth vehicles and well as covert establishments less visible to a radar.

This material can absorb a wide range of radar frequencies, irrespective of the direction from where signals hit the target. It can also be used to cover windows or glass panels of stealth vehicles and covert establishments that must be invisible to radars.

Dr G Shrikanth Reddy, IIT Mandi, says, “Radars are used in defence and civil sectors for surveillance and navigation, to detect and track aircraft, ships, ground vehicles and movements within covert establishments. Being invisible to radars is a crucial defence strategy and the ability to evade radar detection can reduce chances of being targeted by enemy weapons.”

He says, “Any technology that makes things invisible to radars can also be used in the commercial sector to reduce radiation leakages from buildings and make them more secure. For example, invisibility to radar can also be used in private or covert establishments for privacy.”

Reddy adds, “We have developed the technology based on frequency selective surface (FSS) that absorbs a wide range of frequencies used in radars, which makes surface invisible to radars.”

He adds, “Tests have shown that the FSS technology used can absorb more than 90% of radar waves in a wide range of frequencies. The team performed experimental studies on their design and the results matched well with the theoretical analysis, verifying its effectiveness.”

This technology can be used in defence applications to reduce or eliminate radar signature of military equipment, such as aircraft, ships and other vehicles.