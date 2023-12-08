IIT-Mandi feted with ‘Green University’ award at COP28

Mandi, December 7
The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Green University’ award at COP 28 held in UAE. This award was conferred by Green Mentors, a non-governmental organisation holding special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in the United States.
The recognition was given to the institute in acknowledgment of its comprehensive commitment to sustainable practices and its holistic approach towards environmental initiatives.
Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “This achievement is the result of the unwavering efforts, commitment and groundwork carried out by the faculty, staff and student community through various activities.”
“The IIT-Mandi’s vision is to raise awareness among young students and campus residents about environmental issues, as well as the conservation of nature and natural resources in the surrounding area,” he added.
“To maintain ecological balance, the IIT-Mandi is engaged in conducting environment audits, implementing green audits and promoting vegetarian food options on the campus. This involves evaluating the campus’s environmental impact and assessing the net carbon footprint of various units within the institution,” he remarked.
“The overall goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years. These green initiatives will not only help the institution assess its own environmental impact, but also instill environmental consciousness among the campus residents,” the Director said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...