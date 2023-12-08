IIT-Mandi feted with ‘Green University’ award at COP28

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 7

The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Green University’ award at COP 28 held in UAE. This award was conferred by Green Mentors, a non-governmental organisation holding special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in the United States.

The recognition was given to the institute in acknowledgment of its comprehensive commitment to sustainable practices and its holistic approach towards environmental initiatives.

Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “This achievement is the result of the unwavering efforts, commitment and groundwork carried out by the faculty, staff and student community through various activities.”

“The IIT-Mandi’s vision is to raise awareness among young students and campus residents about environmental issues, as well as the conservation of nature and natural resources in the surrounding area,” he added.

“To maintain ecological balance, the IIT-Mandi is engaged in conducting environment audits, implementing green audits and promoting vegetarian food options on the campus. This involves evaluating the campus’s environmental impact and assessing the net carbon footprint of various units within the institution,” he remarked.

“The overall goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years. These green initiatives will not only help the institution assess its own environmental impact, but also instill environmental consciousness among the campus residents,” the Director said.

