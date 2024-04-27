IIT-Mandi hosts Korean Ambassador, delegation

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 26

The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, hosted South Korea’s Ambassador Chang Jae-bok, along with a delegation from the Korean Embassy, at the institute’s campus at Kamand in Mandi district on April 23 and 24.

He was accompanied by Science Attaché Jung Jinhyeon; First Secretary and Consul at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea Lee Chohee; KOICA Country Director Woochan Chang; and India Korea Center for Research and Innovation Director Dr Young Ho Kim along with Anshul Joshi, a researcher at the India Korea Centre for Research and Innovation.

IIT-Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera stressed the significance of establishing collaborative relationships with leading universities and research organisations in Korea. He said the collaboration wouldpromote joint research projects and facilitate student on mutually beneficial priority areas.

During the interactions, Chang expressed optimism for the progress of collaborative projects between KOICA and IIT-Mandi.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening scientific and technological cooperation between South Korea and India.

He also delivered a keynote address titled ‘India-Korea, 50 Years and Beyond’ at an institute colloquium. He talked about the historic ties between India and Korea, elaborated on the current state of the bilateral relationship and outlined future prospects for the partnerships.

A spokesperson of IIT-Mandi said, “Chang and his team engaged in discussions with the leadership of IIT-Mandi. The discussions emphasised the importance of fostering collaborative ties between Korea and IIT-Mandi in research, education and innovation. The guests were also given a tour of research facilities and centres at IIT-Mandi, including the Advanced Materials Research Center (AMRC), etc.”

