IIT-Mandi, IIM-Sirmaur slip in rankings

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 5

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, have slipped significantly in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2023. The Union Ministry of Education released the rankings today.

The IIT-Mandi, which secured the 20th position among engineering institutes last year, got the 33rd rank this year. The IIM-Sirmaur too slipped from 69th to the 98th position among management institutes this year.

Meanwhile, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, secured the 17th position among agricultural institutes in the country. A new category for institutions based on agriculture and allied sectors has been introduced in the NIRF rankings.

The university has been placed in the 101-151 band in the universities category and the 151-200 band in the overall category, in which 2,478 institutes and 94 centrally-funded institutes/universities take part.

Shoolini University secured the 73rd rank among all the universities in the country, recording a rise of 23 positions over the last year. It achieved a hat-trick of securing a top-100 place in the universities category.

None of the state universities could secure a berth among the top 50 institutes in the research category.

In the discipline of pharmacy, Shoolini University has achieved the 41st rank and it was placed in the rank band of 101-125 among the management institutions.

In the engineering category, only three institutions from the state could make it to the top 150. While IIT-Mandi is ranked 33rd, Shoolini University and the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, have been placed in the 101-150 rank band.

Palampur: CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) has been ranked eighth among the State Agricultural Universities (SAU) in the country. Besides, it has been ranked 14th among all the agriculture and allied institutions in the country.

Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of the teaching and non-teaching faculty members. He exhorted them to rededicate themselves to serving farmers. He also thanked the ICAR, the state government and the funding agencies for their support.