IIT-Mandi invites pupils from Himachal, Ladakh to apply for 'Yuva Sangam'

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 6

The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, is organising ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative to strengthen people-to-people connect among the youth of the country.

The institution has invited applications from students of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh for the programme being organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Education.

Dr Hitesh Shrimali, Dean of Students, IIT-Mandi, said, “This student exchange programme is a unique opportunity for the students of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh to experience a completely different culture of their country.”

Shrimali further said, “The IIT-Mandi has been paired with the IIT-Goa for the student exchange programme. About 45 students belonging to all sections of the society from Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh region can participate in this programme.”

Registration for the programme is open till April 9. Interested students from across institutions, including colleges and universities other than the IITs, can register on the link – https://ebsb.aicte-india.org.

The Dean of Students said that the tour, which is fully sponsored by the Union Government, would be conducted in April and May this year.