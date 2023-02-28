IIT-Mandi invites UP students, teachers for PRAYAS 2.0

Mandi, February 27
The Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) at the IIT-Mandi has extended an invitation to government schools in UP for summer camp PRAYAS 2.0. The camp will be organised from June 5 to July 4. This was stated by CCE Head Dr Tushar Jain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls
Saffron party set to expand footprint | Cong may see near-ro...
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...
Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien
Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue
New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on
Edges England by one run in thriller