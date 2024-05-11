IIT-Mandi launches Human-Computer Interaction Centre

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 10

The Centre for Human-Computer Interaction was recently launched at the IIT-Mandi. The event was attended by officials of the Department of Science and Technology, academicians and industry personnel.

M Manivannan, professor of Biomedical Engineering at the Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT-Madras, was the chief guest.

Among those present at the programme were Dr Ekta Kapoor, mission director of NMICPS at the Department of Science and Technology; Sowmya Narayan, director of Architecture and Delivery at Microsoft; Dr Balamuralidhar P, distinguished chief scientist (retired) from TCS Research; Uttama Lahiri, professor of electrical engineering at IIT-Gandhinagar; Dr Shubhajit Roy Chowdhury, chairperson of CHCi.

Somjit Amrit, CEO of IIT-Mandi’s iHub, and Prof Venkata Krishnan, project director of IIT-Mandi iHub, led the inaugural event as the host, alongside other faculty and staff members.

A spokesperson of IIT-Mandi said one of the stated goals of the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT-Mandi was to set up a world-class centre to nurture science and technology of the rapidly evolving world of Human-Computer Interaction.

With the establishment of CHCi, an ecosystem would be created to promote excellence in translational research, resulting in products and platforms which could yield significant breakthroughs to address some of the nation’s priorities, the spokesperson added. The chief guest said, “The advancement of computer interfaces heralds the dawn of the next technological era”.

