IIT-Mandi researchers develop algorithm to detect failures in HVAC systems

Mandi, May 2

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, in collaboration with a scientist from University de Lorraine, France, has developed an algorithm that automatically detects operational failures in heating ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems installed in buildings.

Dr Tushar Jain of the IIT-Mandi said the HVAC systems were essential for maintaining the thermal comfort inside buildings. These systems employ variable air volume (VAV) terminal boxes that send a controlled amount of processed air in each zone of the building.

“The sensors and dampers in VAV boxes can become faulty. However, detecting and identifying these faults manually is a slow, costly and error-prone process,” he added.

“To address this problem, researchers of the IIT-Mandi have developed an automated fault detection and diagnosis (FDD) algorithm that integrates with the building automation system (BAS) or building energy management system (BEMS). This system helps maintenance crew in identifying and predicting potential failures, analyse their impact and quickly suggest repairs,” he said.