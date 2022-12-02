IIT-Mandi researchers generate power from household LED lights

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 1

Researchers at the IIT-Mandi have developed a new photovoltaic material that can generate power when irradiated with light produced in household light sources like LED or CFL.

This research was done by Dr Ranbir Singh, Ramanujam fellow faculty, and Prof Satinder Kumar Sharma, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, from the IIT-Mandi along with Dr Vikrant Sharma, National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Gurugram; Dr Vivek Kumar Shukla, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida; and Mrityunjaya Parashar, University of North Texas, Denton (USA).

According to researchers, this research supports Internet of Things (IoT) technology that is finding increasing adoption in society. IoT devices are being increasingly used in mobile phones, smart homes, and other applications that require various kinds of real-time data.

The IoT devices are required to run independently without being dependent on electrical grids for power supply and primary and secondary batteries are currently used to power such devices. All batteries have a finite lifespan and are neither cost effective, nor eco-friendly.

“We developed a thin-film efficient photovoltaic cells that can generate power from any kind of light. These cells are based on perovskites - a family of crystals that can absorb sunlight and generate power,” says Dr Ranbir Singh.