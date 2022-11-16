IIT-Mandi signs MoU with Hitachi

Mandi, November 15
The IIT-Mandi, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hitachi India Private Ltd (HIL) for collaborative research in artificial intelligence (AI).
Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT-Mandi, said, “The MoU is aimed at collaborative research by the IIT-Mandi and Hitachi India in the area of artificial intelligence using novel methods leading to solutions that are scalable and can be used by HIL across multiple-used cases.”
He said, “I am confident that the MoU with Hitachi will strengthen collaboration, entrepreneurship and innovation.”
